Cami Wells: June is National Dairy Month

How much do you know about foods made from milk and those found in the Dairy Group from MyPlate?

The Dairy Group includes milk, yogurt, cheese and fortified soymilk. These foods provide calcium, vitamin D, potassium, protein and other nutrients needed for good health throughout life.

How much is needed? Older children, teens, and adults need 3 cups a day, while children 4 to 8 years old need 2-1/2 cups, and children 2 to 3 years old need 2 cups.

Here are a few tips to help you eat and drink more dairy foods:

1. “Skim” the fat. If you currently drink whole milk, gradually switch to lower fat versions. This change cuts calories but doesn’t reduce calcium or other essential nutrients.

2. What about products sold as “milks” but made from plants such as almond, rice, coconut, etc.? These alternative products may not contain the same amounts of protein, calcium or other nutrients found in animal milk. When shopping for plant-based dairy alternatives, look for varieties that have been fortified with calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin A and vitamin D. Always check the Nutrition Facts Label.

3. Top off your meals. Use milk on cereal and oatmeal. Top fruit salads and baked potatoes with low-fat yogurt instead of higher fat toppings such as sour cream.

4. What about cream cheese? Regular cream cheese, cream and butter are not part of the dairy food group. They are high in saturated fat and have little or no calcium.

5. Ingredient switches. When recipes such as dips call for sour cream, substitute plain yogurt. Use fat-free evaporated milk instead of cream and try ricotta cheese as a substitute for cream cheese.

6. Caffeinating? If so, get your calcium along with your morning caffeine boost. Make or order coffee, a latte,or cappuccino with low-fat milk.

7. Lactose intolerant? Try lactose-free milk, drink smaller amounts of milk at a time or include more yogurt and cheese in your diet which are better tolerated for those with lactose intolerance.

8. Don’t eat dairy products? There are calcium choices for those who do not consume dairy products. However, the amount of calcium that can be absorbed from these foods varies: Calcium-fortified juices, calcium-fortified plant-based milk alternatives such as rice milk or almond milk, canned fish (sardines, salmon with bones), tofu made with calcium sulfate, tahini, and some leafy greens such as spinach and kale.

Peanut Butter Power Dip

1/2 cup yogurt, non-fat plain

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup peanut butter

Sprinkles (optional)

Combine yogurt, vanilla and peanut butter in a small bowl. Mix well. Chill dip in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Serve with 1 cup assorted carrot and celery sticks, sliced cucumbers, apples or pear slices.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 86 Calories, 7g total fat, 84mg sodium, 5g total carbohydrates, 0.8g fiber.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

