Cami Wells: Keep fresh fruit, vegetables safe

Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy eating plan. Local grocery stores and farmers markets carry an amazing variety of fresh fruits and vegetables that are both nutritious and delicious.

Harmful bacteria that may be in the soil or water where produce grows may come in contact with the fruits and vegetables and contaminate them. Or fresh produce may become contaminated after it is harvested, during preparation or storage.

Here are some important tips to help protect yourself and your family from illness:

Buying fresh produce

Purchase produce that is not bruised or damaged and is free of mold.

Keep fresh produce separate while shopping. Keep fresh fruits and vegetables separate from meat, poultry, and seafood products in your cart and when bagging them to take home from the market.

Many precut, bagged, or packaged produce items like lettuce are pre-washed and ready to eat. You can use these products without further washing.

Storing fresh produce

Certain perishable fresh fruits and vegetables (like strawberries, lettuce, and mushrooms) are best maintained by storing them in a clean refrigerator at a temperature of 40 degrees F or below. Others such as potatoes and onions keep best at room temperature.

All produce that is purchased pre-cut or peeled should be refrigerated to maintain both quality and safety.

Preparing fresh produce

When preparing any fresh produce, begin with clean hands. Wash your hands with water and soap before and after preparation.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and/or eating.

All produce should be thoroughly washed under running water before eating.

Wash fruits and vegetables under running water just before eating, cutting, or cooking, not before you store them.

Even if you don’t plan to eat the skin, wash all produce such as melons, oranges, and bananas before you peel or cut them.

Refrigerate fresh produce within 2 hours of peeling or cutting.

Do not use soap, detergent, bleach solutions or other disinfecting products on fruits and vegetables. These products can be absorbed by the produce and make you sick.

Scrub firm produce like melons, potatoes, carrots and cucumbers with a clean vegetable brush.

Drying produce with a clean cloth towel or paper towel may further reduce bacteria that may be present.

This refreshing salad is an excellent source of Vitamin C and a great way to take advantage of the vegetables’ summer growing season.

Tomato and Cucumber salad

4 large tomatoes, cubed

1 large cucumber, chopped

1 cup chopped red onion

1 cup chopped green pepper

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Clean tomatoes and parsley by gently rubbing under cold running water. Clean cucumbers, onion and pepper by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Prepare vegetables as indicated in ingredient list.

In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, onion, green pepper and parsley. In a small bowl, combine vinegar, oil, garlic, salt, pepper and sugar. Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables. Mix well.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 30, total fat 1.5 g, saturated fat 0.4g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 105mg, total carbohydrates 5g, fiber 1g, total sugars 3g, protein 1g.