Cami Wells: Making a meal with what’s on hand

Struggling to make meals with what you have on hand? Are you wanting to make a favorite recipe, but missing some of the ingredients?

With grocery prices on the rise, many of us are trying to save money and prevent food from being wasted. Sometimes we need to be a little creative in the kitchen. Here are some examples to spark your imagination:

Want to make sandwiches, but you’ve just eaten your last slice of bread? Use tortillas, bagels, pita bread, French bread, English muffin, rolls, focaccia, biscuits or lettuce wrap instead.

Craving tacos or burritos, but you are short on ingredients? No tortillas? Use rice instead to make rice bowls. No ground beef or chicken? Use a can of black beans in place of the meat. Drain and rinse the black beans. Sauté with 1 tsp of olive or vegetable oil and ½ of a taco-seasoning packet for a plant-based meal.

I want to make a smoothie, but I’m out of yogurt! No problem, swap the yogurt out for applesauce, fruit juice, milk or frozen bananas. Then, add fruits (fresh, frozen or canned) that you have on hand and blend it up.

Save my salad: I’m out of dressing! Homemade salad dressing is a breeze with this simple salad equation. Simply add 1 cup oil with ½ cup lemon juice or vinegar in a sealable container. Add 1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and 2 teaspoons dried herbs of your choice. Shake until combined.

Your favorite meat marinade ran out? Use an oil and vinegar salad dressing, also known as a vinaigrette. It makes a great marinade.

Out of fresh fruit? Add dried, canned or frozen fruit to your recipe. Dried fruits are very dense, so if you substitute them into a recipe, keep in mind the ratio of one cup of fresh fruit is equal to about 1/4 cup of dried.

Hungry for pizza, but missing some ingredients? Warm a tortilla shell in a skillet and top with your favorite pizza toppings. Use another type of crust such as canned or homemade biscuits, English muffins or Naan bread. Or try the Pizza Boats recipe below that uses French rolls. Use black or white beans to make a bean pizza sauce. The smoother you want the sauce the more you need to smash the beans with a fork or food processor prior to adding your desired flavoring.

Pizza Boats

2 (6-inch) French rolls

3/4 cup pizza sauce

1/4 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup green pepper

1/4 cup chopped onion

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean green pepper and onion by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water.

Preheat oven to 475 degrees F.

Cut French rolls in half as you would to make a sandwich. Place each half on a baking sheet. Spread pizza sauce over each half. Top each half with Mozzarella cheese, green pepper, and onion.

Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Add variety to your pizzas with other vegetables and toppings, such as black olives, pineapple, tomato and mushrooms.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1/4 of recipe): Calories 120, total fat 3g, saturated fat 1.5g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 380mg, total carbohydrates 19g, fiber 2g, total sugars 2g, protein 5g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

