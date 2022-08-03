Cami Wells: Planning healthy meals for one or two

Sometimes, it can be hard to get motivated when cooking a meal for just one or two people.

Several studies have shown the diets of people who regularly dine alone come up short on important nutrients. For many, cooking for one or two seems like too much work.

Cooking for one or two can have its advantages. It’s less expensive and less work than preparing food for large groups. Saving money on some meals will allow you the opportunity to buy foods you might not have otherwise considered. Here are some tips to help you get the most value for your time and money if you are cooking for two, or just you!

Cook once, eat twice

Plan two meals from the same entrée. Separate out extra food BEFORE serving. Eat extras in three to four days or freeze. For example, make hard-boiled eggs and prepare egg salad sandwiches the first night. For your second meal, peel, slice and serve hard-cooked eggs in a hearty main dish salad.

Most recipes can be cut in half or in thirds. Some ingredients are difficult to divide such as an egg. If the recipe you want to cut in half calls for a large egg, try using a small egg or just the egg white. In some cases, it may be easier to make the entire recipe and freeze the rest for later.

Shopping tips

Should you buy in bulk? May be half the cost but just as expensive if you toss half! Smaller portions help avoid eating the same food over and over. Repackage meat in freezer bags for smaller servings and freeze.

Consider individually packaged servings of items if you frequently have leftovers — string cheese, wrapped cheese slices, single containers of tuna, soup, yogurt, etc.

Buy a smaller number of servings from meat counter. Enjoy one pork chop. Purchase a single salmon filet. Explore a different cut of beef.

Tips for fruits, vegetables

Buy fruit at varying stages of ripeness. Buy some fruit to eat immediately and some to ripen for later.

Buy frozen vegetables in bags. Pour what you need. Toss into soups, casseroles, salads.

Can-do canned foods. Nutrition is comparable to fresh/frozen. No refrigerator space needed and is helpful in emergency but have a manual can opener handy.

Refrigerator, freezer storage tips

Eat refrigerated leftovers in three to four days; heat until steaming hot (165 degrees F).

Store it, don’t ignore it. Frozen food is “safe” indefinitely at 0 degrees F but quality lowers over time.

Buy a full loaf of bread, rolls or muffins. Take out the amount you need, then freeze. Thaw the bread and rolls as you need them.

Egg Salad Smash

1 hard-boiled egg, peeled

1 tablespoon low-fat mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon mustard

Pinch of garlic salt

Place hard-boiled egg in a plastic, resealable freezer bag (sandwich or quart size). Add mayonnaise, mustard and garlic salt. Seal the bag tightly.

Smash the egg gently with your fingers and mix all ingredients. Cut off the corner of the bag and squeeze on whole grain crackers or bread.

Makes 1 serving.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 110, total fat 9g, saturated fat 2g, cholesterol 190mg, sodium 300mg, total carbohydrates 2g, fiber 0g, total sugars 1g, includes 1g added sugars, protein 6g.