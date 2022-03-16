Cami Wells: Save money on dairy foods

Consuming dairy products provides health benefits — especially building and maintaining strong bones.

Foods in the MyPlate Dairy Group provide nutrients that are vital for health and maintenance of your body. These nutrients include calcium, potassium, vitamin D and protein.

For individuals who choose dairy alternatives, fortified soy milk and yogurt — which have calcium, vitamin A, and vitamin D added — are included as part of the Dairy Group because their nutrition content is similar to dairy milk and yogurt.

Other products sold as “milks” but made from plants (e.g., almond, rice, coconut, oat and hemp “milks”) may contain calcium, but they are not included as part of the Dairy Group because their nutrition content is not similar to dairy milk and fortified soy milk.

Here are a few options for lower cost dairy foods:

Plain yogurt: Yogurt can be frozen for up to two months in its original container. When you’re ready to use it, just thaw in the fridge overnight, mix well and serve within three days. Save money by purchasing larger tubs of yogurt instead of individual containers or tubes. Use plain yogurt to top tacos, pitas, chili, potatoes and more.

Make your own tzatziki sauce with plain yogurt, grated cucumber (squeezed dry), lemon juice, oil, garlic and spices.

Dairy milk, low-fat or fat-free (or lactose-free or fortified soy versions): Milk should be refrigerated and used within seven days after opening. Check the expiration date on the container. Milk can be frozen for up to three months from the date of purchase.

Cook hot cereals like oatmeal in milk to give it a creamy texture. Add milk to your tea or coffee.

Evaporated milk: Evaporated milk is sold in a can and is often found in your store’s baking aisle. It can be stored in the pantry for one year. Once opened, refrigerate and use within four to five days.

Add evaporated milk to soups, pasta dishes and dressings for creamy texture. Stir evaporated milk in coffee, tea, or smoothies for added richness. Use evaporated milk to thicken sauces and smoothies.

Cottage cheese: Cottage cheese can be stored in the fridge for two weeks (unopened) or one week (opened). Look for low-fat or fat-free varieties.

Spread cottage cheese on whole wheat crackers and top with your favorite veggies. Top cottage cheese with canned peaches, mandarin oranges or sliced bananas. Add a spoonful of cottage cheese to scrambled eggs or pasta dishes for added flavor and protein.

Spaghetti Pie

6 ounces spaghetti, uncooked

1 pound lean ground beef

2 cups spaghetti sauce

2 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese,

1 cup non-fat cottage cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Cook spaghetti following package directions.

While spaghetti is cooking, brown ground beef until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F on a food thermometer. Drain fat.

Add spaghetti sauce to ground beef and mix well.

Drain spaghetti when done. Break eggs into a shallow dish. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs.

Stir margarine, eggs and Parmesan cheese into spaghetti. Mix well. Form a crust in the prepared pie plate using the spaghetti mixture.

Spread cottage cheese over spaghetti crust. Top with hamburger mixture.

Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: calories 450, total fat 20g, saturated fat 8g, cholesterol 130mg, sodium 710mg, total carbohydrates 30g, fiber 2g, total sugars 2g, protein 36g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

