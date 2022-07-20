Cami Wells: Savor the flavor of summer with squash

Whether you grow your own, buy it at a farmers market or have a relative with an abundant supply, you’ll find a variety of summer squash that can add an inexpensive and delicious touch to your meals this time of year.

All squash can be divided into two main groups: summer squash and winter squash. The difference between the two is that summer squash has a soft shell with tender flesh and are picked while still immature. Winter squash have a hard shell with tougher flesh and seeds. They are harvested when mature, usually later in the fall. Zucchini is probably the most well-known of the summer squash. Other varieties typically seen in Nebraska include patty pan, yellow crookneck and yellow straightneck.

Summer squash is more than 95% water. Because of the high water content, squash is a low-calorie food. One cup of raw sliced squash contains only 19 calories. A 1/2 cup serving of summer squash contains about 15% of the vitamin C you need each day.

Selection: Choose summer squash from your garden when they are still small or medium in size. You may find that if you leave them just one more day, the vegetable will be too large to give the mild, firm texture and flavor that is best. Choose the smaller squash, no more than seven inches long when you purchase squash from your local farmers market or grocery store.

Store summer squash in the refrigerator crisper in a plastic bag for up to one week. From your garden, you can expect it to keep slightly longer.

Preparation: Gently scrub the surface of the squash well under running water. Summer squash does not need to be peeled or seeded unless it is oversized and has a thick skin or large seeds.

Summer squash is so mild flavored that it lends itself to a variety of preparation methods. It can be baked, boiled, microwaved, grilled, sautéed, air-fried, steamed, or stir-fried. Bake cut or whole squash with seasonings such as basil, oregano, marjoram, salt or pepper. Add other vegetables such as onions and tomatoes.

Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese with a little drizzle of olive oil for a tasty dish. Bake at 350 degrees F oven for 30 to 35 minutes or air fry at 400 degrees F for 5-7 minutes until golden.

Zucchini & Kidney Bean Salad

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 cups zucchini or other type of summer squash, gently rubbed under cold running water, diced

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded or cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, whisk together oil and vinegar. Add zucchini, kidney beans and mozzarella. Stir gently. Add salt and pepper to taste, if desired

Enjoy immediately or allow to marinate overnight.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 192, total fat 10g, saturated fat 3g, sodium 321mg, total carbohydrates 16g, fiber 4g, protein 10g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu