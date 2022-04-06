Cami Wells: Spring into spinach

Fresh spinach adds a touch of spring to meals and tastes great raw or cooked.

Serve raw in salads or on sandwiches. It can be steamed, boiled, microwaved, sautéed or stir-fried. It can also be added to soups, wraps, smoothies or other vegetable dishes.

Spinach is high in Vitamin A, which help keeps eyes and skin healthy and helps to protect against infections. Spinach is also high in Vitamin C, which helps heal cuts and wounds. It is a good source of iron, which is important for helping blood cells move oxygen through the body. Spinach is an excellent source of fiber.

Fresh spinach should have bright green leaves. Avoid if the leaves are limp, damaged or spotted. Leaves should be dull green on top and bright green on the underside. Loosely wrap spinach in a damp paper towel and place in plastic bag. Refrigerate for up to five days.

Spinach, like other vegetables and fruits, are sometimes contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E. Coli 0157, salmonella and listeria. Washing does not remove all germs because they can stick to the surfaces of leaves and even get inside them.

If you eat contaminated raw (uncooked) leafy greens, such as in a salad, you might get sick. Studies show that thoroughly rinsing fresh produce under running water removes some of the germs and dirt. No washing method completely removes all germs.

If you have purchased prepackaged spinach, check to see if it is labeled ready to eat, triple washed, or no washing necessary. This spinach does not need to be washed again. Although prewashed greens are not guaranteed to be safe, the washing process should have removed most contamination. All leafy greens should be thoroughly washed before eating, cutting or cooking.

Need more ideas for using spinach? Mix cooked frozen spinach into mashed potatoes. Top with Parmesan cheese. Spinach can easily be included in an omelet for a nutrient dense meal. Steam or sauté spinach as a quick side dish — sprinkle with vinegar or a touch of grated cheese.

Here is an easy recipe for a vegetable dip using fresh spinach.

Low-fat Spinach Dip

6 ounces fresh spinach

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt or low-fat sour cream

Gently wash spinach and green onions under cold running water. If spinach is marked “pre-washed” or “ready-to-eat”, use the spinach without further washing.

Put fresh spinach in a skillet and sauté until wilted. Let cool.

Cut spinach into small pieces so it will distribute evenly throughout the dip.

Combine chili powder, garlic powder, green onion, lemon juice, yogurt, and spinach.

Place in a serving dish; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve with fresh vegetables or whole grain crackers.

Makes 3 servings.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 70, total fat 0.5g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 100mg, total carbohydrates 7g, fiber 2g, total sugars 3g, protein 10g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

