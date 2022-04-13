Cami Wells: Spring is the season for ham

Ham has long been a popular springtime meal largely due to farming practices.

Before refrigeration was widely available on farms, hogs were slaughtered in the fall and cured for six to seven months. By the time the ham was fully cured and ready to eat, springtime had arrived, making it a feature of many family meals.

Here are a few tips if you are preparing a ham this spring:

Buying a ham: Meat from the hind leg of a hog is called “ham.” When buying one, temperature and timing are important.

• Forty degrees is the safe temperature when buying refrigerated hams. Make sure when you buy any type of perishable ham that it is kept refrigerated at 40 degrees F or below.

• Take perishable ham home and refrigerate it within two hours. Bacteria grow rapidly in the temperature “danger zone” between 40 and 140 degrees F.

• When picking up a hot, cooked ham at a store or restaurant, keep it hot — at least 140 degrees F. Take it home and keep it at this temperature until serving.

Storing a ham: Some people believe that because most hams are “cured,” they can be safely refrigerated longer than other types of meat. While some hams do have a longer shelf life than raw poultry, ground meats, and raw meat, ham does not stay safe forever.

• Dates on packages of ham are “purchase” dates, not safe storage time in home refrigerator. Once the package is opened, those dates no longer apply.

• Store perishable ham safely according to these time limits: Uncooked ham, fully cooked spiral-sliced or unsliced ham, three to five days; ham after home cooking, three to four days.

• Ham of any kind may be frozen indefinitely; however, for best quality, use frozen ham in a month or two.

Cooking a ham: Cook all raw, fresh ham and ready-to-eat ham to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer before removing meat from the heat source. Spiral-cut or fully cooked, unsliced hams are examples of ready-to-eat products that can be served cold or can be reheated.

If you plan to reheat the entire ham, cover the ham with heavy aluminum foil and set the oven no lower than 325 degrees F.

Need ideas for ham leftovers? Here is an easy recipe for a ham and egg frittata.

Ham and Egg Frittata

1 tablespoon margarine or vegetable oil

3 medium potatoes, thinly sliced OR 2-1/2 cups frozen hash brown potatoes

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup diced cooked ham

3 eggs

1/2 cup shredded cheese

Wash hands with soap and water. Gently scrub vegetables with a clean vegetable brush under running water; dice or chop as indicated.

In a 10-inch skillet, heat margarine or oil. Place half the potatoes, onions, green pepper, salt and pepper in skillet. Layer half the ham on top. Repeat. Cover and cook over low heat about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Break eggs into a small bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Beat eggs and pour over potato mixture. Cook about 10 minutes or until the eggs are set and internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F when measured with a food thermometer.

Top with cheese and heat until melted. Cut into wedges.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 270 calories, 15g total fat, 6g saturated fat, 150 mg cholesterol, 690mg sodium, 21g total carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 2g total sugars, 15g protein.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

