Cami Wells: Tips for quick and easy spring meals

Spring is such a busy time of year with graduations, weddings and plenty of family gatherings.

It’s easy to think we don’t have time to prepare healthy meals at home. But there’s good news … the road to healthy eating is paved with shortcuts. Try these time-saving tactics to help you feed your family well — and with great taste, too!

Switch it up! It doesn’t take extra time to buy products such as whole grain cereal, fat-free milk, lean ground beef, baked chips, whole wheat bread or frozen fruit. The same goes for high-nutrition snacks such as yogurt, dried fruit, frozen 100% fruit juice bars, hummus (chickpea dip) and whole-wheat pita bread.

Add nutrition into fast favorites. Toss sliced apples, berries, bananas, or whole-grain cereal on top of yogurt. Load sandwiches up with spinach, cucumber slices or sliced bell peppers. Toss frozen mixed vegetables into canned soup.

Top your favorite frozen cheese pizza with a rainbow of veggies like broccoli florets, chopped red peppers or sliced zucchini. (Tip: Toss veggies in a little vegetable oil first so they don’t dry out.)

Grab produce short-cuts. There’s a washed, cut, and ready-to-eat fruit and veggie ready for everyone to enjoy. Think about bagged lettuce and spinach, baby carrots, cut-up broccoli and cauliflower, cubed cantaloupe, and pineapple. Of course, favorites such as apples, pears, oranges, bananas, and grapes are fast fruits, too.

Pack your pantry. Stock up on quick meal fixings such as canned beans and tuna, various pasta shapes, jars of spaghetti sauce and quick-cooking brown rice. Stash away some canned or frozen fruits and veggies, too. They’re always there when you need them and just as nutritious as fresh ones because they’re packed at the peak of freshness.

Turkey and Cucumber Sandwich

1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt

2 fresh dill sprigs, chopped or ½ teaspoon of dried dill

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped cucumbers

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt (optional)

8 slices whole wheat bread

8 ounces turkey breast, thinly sliced

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse and prepare produce, by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water.

Mix the yogurt, dill, onion, chopped cucumbers, pepper and salt (optional) in a medium-sized bowl. Spread mixture on 4 slices of bread.

Top yogurt mixture with turkey and cover with a slice of bread. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Notes: Add cucumber slices on top of the turkey for more texture and nutrients. Use low-sodium deli turkey to reduce the amount of sodium in the recipe.

Makes 4 sandwiches.

Nutrition information per sandwich: Calories 280, total fat 4.5g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 30mg, sodium 760mg, total carbohydrates 42g, fiber 4g, total sugars 8g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 21g.

Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen, The Grain Chain

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

