Cami Wells: Valuable nutrition tips for older adults

Our eating habits change throughout our life. Simple changes can help older adults enjoy the foods and beverages you eat and drink to meet nutrient needs, help maintain a healthy body weight, and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Here are a few tips:

Eating enough protein helps prevent the loss of lean muscle mass. But older adults often eat too little protein — especially adults ages 71 and older. Try adding seafood, dairy or fortified soy alternatives, along with beans, peas and lentils to your meals to help maintain muscle mass.

Add fruits and vegetables to meals and snacks. Look for frozen, canned or ready-to-eat varieties if slicing and chopping is a challenge.

Make eating a social event. Meals are more enjoyable when you eat with others. Invite a friend to join you or take part in a potluck at least twice a week. A community center or place of worship may offer meals that are shared with others. There are many ways to make mealtimes pleasing.

Drink enough liquids, so you don’t get dehydrated. Some people lose their sense of thirst as they age. And certain medicines might make it even more important to have plenty of fluids.

The ability to absorb vitamin B12 can decrease with age and the use of certain medications can decrease absorption. Eating enough protein and fortified foods, such as fortified cereals, can help you meet your vitamin B12 needs. Speak with your healthcare provider to determine what, if any, supplementation is right for you.

If you use or are considering taking dietary supplements, it’s important to track and discuss all dietary supplements with your healthcare provider to determine what is right for you. This includes beverage supplements which can be a source of added sugars.

Practicing safe food handling is especially important for this age group. The risk of foodborne illness increases with age due to a decline in immune system function.

Easy Fried Rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 eggs (beaten)

3-1/2 cups brown rice, cooked (or white rice)

1 cup chicken breast, ham or pork, cooked (and chopped)

1 cup mixed vegetables, cooked (and chopped)

2 green onions (sliced)

Soy sauce or hot sauce (optional, to taste)

Heat pan. Add 1 teaspoon of oil. Add eggs and scramble. Remove cooked eggs and set aside.

Add the rest of oil (2 teaspoons) to pan. Stir fry rice, breaking up lumps by pressing rice against pan. Add cooked meat and/or vegetables. Stir fry until heated.

Add green onions, reserved eggs and sauce to taste. Serve hot.

Cover and refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 340 calories, 9 g fat, 228 mg sodium, 46 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 2 g total sugars, 19 g protein.

Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

