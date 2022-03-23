Cami Wells: What is vitamin D? And why do you need it?

Vitamins are substances that your body needs to grow and develop normally. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium.

Together with calcium, vitamin D helps protect you from developing osteoporosis, a disease that thins and weakens the bones and makes them more likely to break.

Your body needs vitamin D for other functions too. Your muscles need it to move, and your nerves need it to carry messages between your brain and your body. Your immune system needs vitamin D to fight off invading bacteria and viruses.

You can get vitamin D in three ways: through your skin, from your diet, and from supplements. Your body forms vitamin D naturally after exposure to sunlight. However, too much sun exposure can lead to skin aging and skin cancer. So many people try to get their vitamin D from other sources.

Almost all the U.S. milk supply is fortified with about 3 mcg (120 IU) vitamin D per cup. Many plant-based alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk and oat milk are similarly fortified. But foods made from milk, like cheese and ice cream, are usually not fortified.

Vitamin D is added to many breakfast cereals and to some brands of orange juice, yogurt, margarine, and other food products. Fatty fish (like trout, salmon, tuna, and mackerel) and fish liver oils are among the best natural sources of vitamin D. Beef liver, egg yolks, and cheese have small amounts of vitamin D.

You can also take vitamin D supplements. Check with your health care provider to see how much you should take. People who might need extra vitamin D include:

Older adults

Breastfed infants

People with dark skin

People with certain conditions, such as liver diseases, cystic fibrosis and Crohn’s disease

People who have obesity or have had gastric bypass surgery

Vitamin D toxicity is a rare but potentially serious condition that occurs when you have too much vitamin D in your body. Vitamin D toxicity is usually caused by large doses of vitamin D supplements — not by diet or sun exposure. The main consequence of vitamin D toxicity is a buildup of calcium in your blood, which can cause nausea and vomiting, weakness, and frequent urination.

As always, talk to your doctor before taking vitamin and mineral supplements.

In addition to vitamin D, canned salmon is an excellent source of calcium. Calcium keeps your nerves, heart and muscles healthy and may help regulate blood pressure.

Salmon Burgers

2 eggs

1-2/3 cups coarse cracker crumbs (see note)

1/2 small onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and chopped

1 (15 ounce) can salmon or 2 (5 ounce) cans tuna in water, drained

2/3 cup low-fat milk

1/2 cup celery, gently rubbed under cool running water, chopped (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Note: Dry bread crumbs, crushed unsweetened cereal, or uncooked oatmeal can be used instead of cracker crumbs.

Break eggs into a large bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Beat eggs and add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Mixture will be moist.

Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat skillet. Drop fish mixture onto the skillet using a 1/3 or 1/2 cup measuring cup. Brown on both sides.

Cook until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F on a food thermometer.

Makes 6 burgers

Nutrition information per serving: 230 calories, 9g total fat, 2.5g saturated fat, 120mg cholesterol, 730 mg sodium, 17g total carbohydrates, 1g fiber, 2g total sugars, 19g protein

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

