Can I cut out my brother?

Dear Annie: I spent my early childhood years with a loving foster family, and today, at age 75, I have a great relationship with my foster brother.

I lived with my biological family from age 7 until I left for college. I have one biological brother, and long story short, we are not close.

Today, I can hardly stand him or his family. He brags incessantly. He’s thoughtless, snobby, self-centered, condescending, materialistic and does nothing for anyone unless there is something in it for him. He and his wife seem to take pleasure in hurling insults at our children and their families and asking rude, intrusive questions.

My husband, children and I want no contact with him or his family. We stopped initiating contact with them several years ago. We didn’t make any “proclamation”; we just stopped contacting them, and they didn’t seem to notice until recently.

We have not answered their calls and don’t want to. We feel we should, at this time in our lives, not have to deal with them.

And yet, maybe I should speak to my brother, at the very least. I have no idea what to say. Since this man does not listen to my remarks, it will have to be brief.