Car dealer spills the beans on treating leather interiors

Do you know what I love? Learning insider secrets. I’m not talking tabloid headlines or conspiracy theories, which I work hard to avoid, but solid, authentic and reliable insider secrets.

I’ve got one for you today, prompted by a question sent in by a faithful reader.

Dear Mary: I recently purchased a late-model previously owned vehicle. The dealer tried to sell me a package that involves treating the leather seats. Because of the cost, I opted not to purchase the package.

Do you know the type of treatment that car dealers use to treat leather seats? Is it even necessary to do this? The car is an expensive purchase for me, and I need to know how to take good care of the interior to make it last.

— Jan G.

Dear Jan: Are the leather seats dirty, or are you simply wanting to protect and treat them as the dealer suggested? As this is not a new car, I am thinking it may be time to clean the leather just to remove the kind of dirt that naturally builds up from regular use. And, yes, I believe that leather needs to be treated regularly to keep it soft and supple.