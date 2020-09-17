Car leases and laundry detergents

Dear Mary: My wife and I are having a disagreement.

I want to lease a new car now, because ours is old and paying for repairs is like flushing money down the drain. She wants to keep it until we can afford to buy a better car. I hate car trouble and think peace of mind is something to be considered.

I’m sure we can afford the payment, but she’s not. What should we do?

— James R.

Dear James: I’d rather shove toothpicks under by fingernails than ever lease a new car again (which is a story for another time, but enough about me). Here’s my advice to you: Do whatever you must to keep the old car running for now. But for the next 12 months, live as though you are making $300 monthly lease payments — but make those payments to yourselves. Don’t even think about being late, just as if you were under a stern leasing contract. After a year, will have two things: a good idea of your comfort zone for big lease payments and $3,600 cash.