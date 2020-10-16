Celebrate, but be mindful of others’ struggles

Dear Annie: After years of fiscal discipline, my wife and I have paid off our mortgage. We contemplated having a mortgage-burning party to celebrate but were advised this would be in poor taste and akin to bragging. While we are justifiably proud, we don’t wish to offend anyone.

What is your opinion?

— Paid in Full

Dear Paid: I would advise against hosting a mortgage-burning party even if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic and an economic downturn in which 30% of Americans have missed housing payments and an estimated 30 million to 40 million renters are on the brink of eviction. But the current climate does put a fine point on it.

By all means, celebrate what is indeed a major life accomplishment, but keep it to a party of two.

Dear Annie: I wanted to share a solution I’ve found for sleeplessness. For the last two years, I could not get a good night’s sleep. Doctors offered pills and artificial hormones, but I did not want to go that route. By chance, I read director David Lynch’s memoir, “Room to Dream,” where he credits Transcendental Meditation with improving his mood, energy and creativity. I thought that maybe TM could help my sleep.