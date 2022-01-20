Celebrate National Popcorn Day

Did you know Nebraska ranks first in popcorn production in the United States producing more than 360 million pounds annually? And that National Popcorn Day is observed every year on Jan. 19?

It’s a great day to celebrate with a bowl of this favorite snack. Who doesn’t love the smell of a freshly popped batch? It’s even budget-friendly — a quart of popped popcorn costs as little as 15 cents.

Plain popcorn is an excellent, whole-grain, high-fiber snack (about 1 g fiber for 1 cup). Compared with other snack foods, popcorn is low in calories. It does depend however, on what you may add to your popcorn. Here is a comparison:

Air-popped, 30 calories per cup

30 calories per cup Oil-popped , 55 calories per cup

, 55 calories per cup Buttered, 65 to 120 calories per cup (depending on how much butter you add)

65 to 120 calories per cup (depending on how much butter you add) Caramel-coated, 160 calories per cup

Popcorn needs heat to pop. Most popcorn will pop when the kernel’s internal temperature reaches 400-460 degrees F. Without moisture popcorn can’t pop. Each kernel needs to contain 13.5% to 14% water. That’s why it’s important to store popcorn correctly.