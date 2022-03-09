Cheap LED bulbs, and more great reader tips

Not all companies are starving for business these days. If my mailbag is a good indicator, businesses that offer any kind of repair do better during economically turbulent times.

Makes sense. After all, it doesn’t require a Mensa membership to know that it is often cheaper to repair than to replace. And how about those dollar stores? They’re in the midst of a major growth spurt. If you can separate the good stuff from junk, it’s likely you’ll discover lots of ways to spend less.

This leads me to today’s first in a fun collection of my readers’ great money-saving tips, tricks and bright ideas!

LED LIGHTBULBS. Another dollar store item you can buy cheaper without sacrificing quality: LED lightbulbs! I got this tip from a man who works at my town’s Home Energy Audit office. According to this expert, the quality is equal to those found at Home Depot and Lowe’s but so much cheaper. I now keep a stash of bulbs from my local 99 Cents Only store. Other dollar stores stock them, too. — Jan

WINDSHIELD REPAIR. Call your insurance agent to report a small crack in your car’s windshield. Many insurance companies will fix cracks or “stars” for free, provided they’re smaller in size than a quarter, in order to prevent larger claims in the future. Some companies will even send a repair person to your home or work to make it convenient for you. — Mark

SUNGLASS READERS. I bought some sunglasses from the fishing department at Walmart — magnifying glasses used for tying fishline. They are very similar to traditional over-the-counter “readers.” I love them and they work great while reading a book in the sun. — Cecelia

CORD CORRAL. To corral a group of cords under your desk or behind a TV, buy a plastic shower rod cover (dollar store, Walmart, Target or online). Cut it to your desired length. Then spread it open and enclose the cords. You can even match it to your carpet color to make the cords less visible. — Maggie

FRESH SCENT. Scented candle stubs from used candles will keep your car smelling fresh. Put the wax pieces in a can or another small container and leave them in your car, under a seat. On a warm day, the wax will melt and fill the car with a nice fragrance. — Tricia

FIRE STATION FUN. Throw an affordable children’s birthday party at your local fire station. Some stations allow their facilities, including the kitchen, to be used for parties for only a small donation to a local charity. At our station, parties are supervised by firemen and may include a tour and a chance to sit in a fire truck. — Rick

DRAPERY CLOSER. Bring a large binder clip when traveling. Hotel drapes will never completely close without one, no matter what! (You’ve got a better chance of winning a carnival prize than you do of getting a set of hotel drapes to overlap enough to shut out the light.) A big hair clip, a chip clip or even a small clip can also do the job. Keep it with your other toiletries and essentials. Zzzzzs will then be a breeze without that band of light stabbing you in the eye!

And should you forget? Look in the hotel closet for a “pants hanger,” the kind with two clothespins attached. Don’t remove them but use those clips with the hanger attached to clip the drapes closed! — Roger

Mary Hunt, founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Submit comments, tips or questions on her website. She will answer topics of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

