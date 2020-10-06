Cheapskate etiquette: Be gracious; be generous

— On what portion of the restaurant bill do I pay a tip? Pay the tip on the total for food and beverages before tax. It is customary to pay 15 percent for good service and up to 20 percent if the service was excellent.

— When using a two-for-one restaurant coupon, how do we figure the tip? Determine what the cost would have been for the meal had you not had the coupon. Figure your tip on this amount before tax.

— The pastor of our church will perform our wedding ceremony. Do we have to pay him since we are members of the church and weddings are part of his job? Performing weddings and funerals is typically outside the scope of a minister’s regular duties. You must pay him a minimum of $200; more if travel is involved. Give this gratuity to the best man, who will give it to the officiant after the ceremony.

— Must I tip a flower delivery person? No. When the customer pays a delivery charge for non-food deliveries like furniture, flowers and balloons, a tip is not required. Flower delivery people do not expect to be tipped.

However, if the driver goes out of his way to make a delivery under special circumstances or has had to return more than once to catch the recipient at home, a small tip of $2 to $5 is a gracious gesture.