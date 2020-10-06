Cheapskate etiquette: Be gracious; be generous

Face it: Living below your means requires a good bit of creativity from time to time. You have to get pretty clever to stretch a buck.
But just how far can you go in matters of etiquette before you cross the line?
Ask yourself these questions when making a decision having to do with gracious living and etiquette:
— Is my choice to be cheap going to harm or insult another person? Be cheap with yourself and generous with others. Don’t, for example, require a service person to forgo a tip so you can live below your means. If you cannot cover a decent tip, don’t eat out. Or order less. When in doubt, err on the side of generosity.
— I'm invited to a bridal shower I cannot attend. Must I send a gift anyway? No. Simply respond with your regrets. However, if you are invited to the wedding and cannot attend, you should send a gift.
— Do I have to tip the bellman to carry my bags to the room? I really do think it is ridiculous but don’t like that awkward moment when he just stands there. Yes. It is customary in our culture to tip a bellman $1 per bag, or $2 per bag if it is heavy — but only if you choose to use that service. You may carry your own bags and save the tip.
— I received a gift certificate for an elaborate day at the spa. Am I obligated to tip the staff? Determine in advance whether a service charge is included in your gift. You can either look on the certificate itself or call ahead to ask. If none is included, then you should tip 10 to 20 percent of the value of the treatment to be shared between those who provided the individual services.
— On what portion of the restaurant bill do I pay a tip? Pay the tip on the total for food and beverages before tax. It is customary to pay 15 percent for good service and up to 20 percent if the service was excellent.
— When using a two-for-one restaurant coupon, how do we figure the tip? Determine what the cost would have been for the meal had you not had the coupon. Figure your tip on this amount before tax.
— The pastor of our church will perform our wedding ceremony. Do we have to pay him since we are members of the church and weddings are part of his job? Performing weddings and funerals is typically outside the scope of a minister’s regular duties. You must pay him a minimum of $200; more if travel is involved. Give this gratuity to the best man, who will give it to the officiant after the ceremony.
— Must I tip a flower delivery person? No. When the customer pays a delivery charge for non-food deliveries like furniture, flowers and balloons, a tip is not required. Flower delivery people do not expect to be tipped.
However, if the driver goes out of his way to make a delivery under special circumstances or has had to return more than once to catch the recipient at home, a small tip of $2 to $5 is a gracious gesture.
— When we eat out in a group, the bill is often divided evenly among group members. We are not big drinkers, nor do we make extravagant food choices. Some people in the group go nuts. How can we ask to pay just our portion of the bill without seeming too cheap? Kindly ask the server for a separate check before you order. If this is not possible, try to position yourself so you are the one to accept the check from the server. Check to see whether the gratuity has been already added to the bill (this is not an unusual practice when there is a large group).
Place your money on the check, being careful to include every item you ordered plus tax and a generous tip (round up), and then pass it along. Believe me: Your gentle boldness will be appreciated by others, and they will follow your lead.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
