Cheapskate gardening tips and tricks just in time for summer

Apply the lid, and shake to dissolve the salt. Salt dissolves more quickly in vinegar than in water, but it takes a bit of shaking. It may not completely dissolve, but that’s OK. Add 1 teaspoon of liquid dishwashing soap. Pour into any kind of garden sprayer or spray bottle; make sure to avoid including any undissolved salt, which can clog the sprayer. Apply to weeds or grass on a dry, sunny day to areas you don’t want to see vegetation of any kind in the future.

Notes

Ordinary distilled white vinegar with 5% acidity (the kind you find in the supermarket) is cheap and works great. If you can find a higher acidity, even up to 30% (available at Home Depot, Walmart and Amazon for about $2 for a half-gallon), it is going to work faster, but the end results will be the same.

It is the presence of salt in the second recipe above that will eventually bring permanence to your weed-killing. The salt will penetrate and leach into the soil. It may take multiple applications, but in time, the salt will “sterilize” the soil in this area so that nothing will grow there for the foreseeable future. Plan well before you go this permanent route.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.