Cheapskate yes, but certainly not at the expense of others

Living below your means requires a good bit of creativity from time to time. You have to get pretty clever to stretch a buck. But just how far can you go in matters of etiquette before you cross the line?
Ask yourself this: Is my choice to be cheap going to harm or insult another person? A good rule of thumb is to be cheap with yourself and generous with others.
Here are a few common cheapskate etiquette guidelines to follow:
When splitting the cost of something, always round up. Never freeload in the name of frugality. If you cannot afford to pay your way, don’t go. When in doubt, always err on the side of generosity.
When eating out in a group, how can you ask to pay my portion of the bill and not have it split evenly without seeming cheap? Ask the server for a separate check before you order, or position yourself to accept the bill from the server. Fully calculate what you owe including tax and a fair tip, rounding up. Place your money on the check, and pass it along.
When using a restaurant discount coupon, how do you figure the tip? Determine what the cost would have been for the meal without the coupon. Calculate your gratuity on this full amount, before tax.
Do you have to tip the bellman to carry your bags to the room? Yes. It is customary in our culture to tip a bellman $1 per bag, or $2 per bag if the bags are heavy. You can always carry your own bags and keep the tip.
Should you tip your beautician if you’re am not pleased with the result? No. A tip is a reward for good service above and beyond what is required. Do not reward bad service.
What about home delivery? Ten to 15 percent of the bill, $5 minimum for pizza delivery or more, depending on the size of the order and difficulty of delivery.
Where is it required to leave money in a tip jar? Nowhere. You may want to tip occasionally if that person or barista behind the counter went out of his or her way to provide a little something extra or if you are a regular customer.
What is polite when having a free makeover at a cosmetic counter in a department store? If you buy a product, you owe nothing. Otherwise leave $15 minimum.
You received a gift certificate for an elaborate day at the spa. Are you obligated to tip the staff? Call ahead to ask if your certificate includes a gratuity. If not, you should tip 10 to 15 percent of the value of the treatment to be shared between those who provided services.
The pastor of your church will perform your wedding ceremony. Do we have to pay him since we are members of the church and weddings are part of his job? Performing weddings and funerals is typically outside the scope of a minister’s regular duties. You should pay the officiant a minimum of $100, more if travel is involved. A gift in lieu of cash would not be appropriate.
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: I have a set of silver flatware that I use daily. It’s not a particularly good set, just a nice set for daily use. After a few times through a normal cycle, the pieces become very tarnished.
Can you put silver in the dishwasher? Do you think the dishwashing detergent is tarnishing the silver?
— Anne
Dear Anne: Yes, your silver-plate or sterling silver pieces can go in the dishwasher and come out beautiful as long as you follow a few specific guidelines.
Case in point: One of my favorite things is a small silver-plated pie server. I love it for its size and the way it feels in my hand. I use it daily, and it goes in the dishwasher every evening -- in its own little compartment by itself so it is not touching any other type of metal. Since I inherited it many years ago, I have done nothing to it but use it, clean it and enjoy it.
As for your flatware, I’m going to guess that what you see is not tarnish but rather a reaction that occurs when silver comes in contact with other types of metal in the dishwashing process.
First, it’s important to know that when it comes to silver, cleaning and polishing are not the same thing. Polishing should be a very occasional activity, while cleaning is something you do after every meal. The dishwasher is an excellent way to take care of cleaning.
Tarnish is the result when sulfur in the air reacts with silver. If you have silver pieces that are very tarnished, you need to give them a good polish. Simichrome Polish and Hagerty Silversmith’s Spray Polish are highly regarded for fine silver care. Once polished, frequent use is the best way to prevent tarnish buildup.
Here are my house rules for how to clean silver (silver-plate or sterling) in the dishwasher:
Rule 1: Only solid flatware and pieces in the dishwasher. That means no pearl handles, items with glue joints or weighted/reinforced items.
Rule 2: Rinse off immediately after use. Don’t let food sit on silver, as it may cause corrosion or pitting.
Rule 3: Don’t let the silver pieces touch any other type of metal, including stainless, which will leave marks that are very difficult to remove. You can put silver in the same dishwasher load as stainless, just in different flatware compartments. Never allow the two materials to come into direct contact.
Rule 4: When washing silver in the dishwasher, stick with the normal or delicate cycle, not heavy-duty scrubber or high-temp sanitizing-type options.
Rule 5: Do not use automatic dishwasher detergent that contains lemon, citrus or phosphates.
Now that the silver is clean, use it and enjoy it!
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
