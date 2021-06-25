Cheating here, cheating there, cheating everywhere

Mostly, I was able to push past it. But a couple of months ago, I learned that he slept with my only full-blooded sister 10 years ago. That was the last straw. I filed for divorce.

Since then, I’ve started seeing a longtime close friend. He works a lot, so we haven’t been able to spend too much time together in person, but we talk on the phone every day, sometimes for four, five, even six hours. And when we are together, I feel wanted. I can see and feel the love in the way that he looks at me. We can sit around for hours, just cuddling and looking into each other’s eyes.

I’ve seen things like this in the movies but never imagined I’d have it in my life! I’d always disregarded the idea of soul mates, but now I truly feel that I have found mine.

Although we’ve only been dating a couple of months, we’ve been friends for more than a decade. We watched each other’s kids grow up. We’ve been there for each other through relationship issues and divorces (his and now mine).

My question to you: When would it be wise for us to move in with each other? Every time we are together, it’s getting so much harder for us to say goodbye. We live pretty far apart and both have busy work schedules, so we are always stretched for time.