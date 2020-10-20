Check out superfoods that are super cheap

Imagine ordinary food items, available in any supermarket, that are powerful enough to help you lower your cholesterol, reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer, and even put you in a better mood. You’d surely stock up on a lifetime supply and see to it that you add at least one super ingredient to every meal.

Well, imagine no more. Foods that are high in antioxidants, phytoflavinoids and vitamins are available right now in your local supermarket. When you shop smart, superfoods are no more costly than anything else in your grocery cart these days.

A healthy diet incorporating a variety of these superfoods will help you maintain your weight, fight disease and live longer. Here are the top 15 superfoods, all of them real and unprocessed: beans, blueberries, broccoli, brown rice, oats, oranges, pumpkin, tuna, soy, spinach, tea, tomatoes, turkey, walnuts, wild salmon, whole wheat and yogurt.

Here’s the secret to eating healthily without breaking the bank: When you see superfoods on sale, load up the freezer and pantry with enough to last until the next sale. Even when they’re not on sale, most superfoods are far less costly than processed chips, snacks and carbonated beverages. Let’s examine just a handful of these foods so you can get an idea of how they can benefit both you and your wallet: