Childproof a forbidden door, plus more great reader tips

If you’ve ever had the need to prevent children from closing a door and unwittingly locking themselves in a pantry or bathroom, you may know the old hand-towel trick: Throw the towel over the top of the door. That’s it.

No matter how hard a child might try to close it, no can do. I’ve always loved that handy-dandy tip. But I have to admit I’d never thought about how to use a similar trick to keep a child from opening a door. Well, I hadn’t until I heard from today’s first great reader ...

CREATE A TIGHT JAM. My 2-year-old grandson opened an outside entry door with a lever-type handle and went outside while I was in the bathroom! I live in an apartment and am not allowed to install a chain or other hardware on the door. I searched for a portable lock and found several kinds — all about $15 to $25.

I finally found a suggestion of closing a folded washcloth in the opening between the door and doorjamb. That effectively jams the door without harming it. Opening the door requires the strength of an adult to pull the cloth out.

I’m so thankful to find this tip because it didn’t cost me a thing and it really works to keep a child from opening a forbidden door.

— Barbara