Choosing positivity always the best option

Should I just move past this or should I just call it quits on our marriage? I feel like our entire life has been a lie. He says he has never cheated since the day we got married. But after finding out about his four-year affair, I am not sure if I believe him or trust him any more.

Please help me with this.

— Devastated in Pennsylvania

Dear Devastated: I am so sorry your husband kept this secret from you and your family for all these years. This shock has understandably rocked you to your core, not to mention affected your children.

Your husband’s cavalier attitude is appallingly insensitive. He seems unable to reconcile that he now has to face the choices he made 30 years ago, which is why he wants to brush this aside.

However, to continue in your relationship, you’ll need to work through this breech of trust. If he’s unwilling to do to a counselor or therapist, consider going alone. A professional can support you in talking through your emotions to decide how you’d like to move forward. Ultimately, you need to do what will be best for you.