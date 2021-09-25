Christmas clubs, bank sale, credit counseling

Dear Mary: I just found out that our bank is up for sale and I’m trying to decide what to do with our savings account. What bank would you recommend? Thanks for your help.

— Marianne

Dear Marianne: More than likely you will have the option to leave your account exactly where it is under the same terms and conditions. The only thing that will change with the sale is the name of the bank, and that may not even change. You’ll just have to wait and see. But if it’s FDIC-insured, you can relax. You have nothing to worry about.

Dear Mary: The author of a personal finance book I read recently says that enrolling in credit counseling will destroy your credit. He says NOT to do it whatsoever. Reading that, I panicked! My husband and I chose credit counseling and we are 14 months from paying off a whopping amount of consumer debt. Now I am wondering what horror is before us.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service has been a salvation for my husband and me. We felt that it was better to pay the debt than to claim bankruptcy. What now?

— Molly