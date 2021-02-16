Christmas party drama lingers into new year

I thought we would skip one year and then all be back together, but alas, I don’t believe our Christmas gathering will ever be the same. Our family has never fought before.

What is your advice?

— Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken: I am very sorry for your loss. You had every right to say no to the Christmas party this year. In fact, I’m surprised they had a large party, given the pandemic, but that is a topic for another letter.

Your family deserves time and space to grieve. If you want to celebrate with only your immediate family, you should do just that.

You politely declined a month in advance and were very gracious. If the host won’t accept your apology — I don’t think the apology was necessary — and the other relative won’t talk to you, I say good riddance to them. You need family and friends in your life who support, love and accept you no matter what, especially after suffering the loss of your son and your daughter’s challenging illness.

They are being cruel to you on social media and incredibly insensitive. Don’t give them another thought. It’s their problem, not yours.