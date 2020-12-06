Christmas tips from readers with years of experience

This has evolved into a mad frenzy of Santa lists, spending too much and ultimately losing the spirit of Christmas. Change was necessary.

This year, starting with the 14-year-old (and when each grandchild reaches 14), we’ll put $50 in a card along with a voucher for dinner at the restaurant of their choice, followed by a shopping trip for up to $100. This can be redeemed anytime during the year.

Changing our gift giving as our grandchildren get older will enable us to connect with them in new and wonderful ways, and maintain that connection. — Deb

Give the gift of giving. When my children were small, on each birthday and Christmas, they received many toys. They quickly tired of their old toys when the new ones came, but we still kept the old ones. This only caused the toy chest to overflow.

To remedy this problem, one year I decided that just before Christmas, I would have a garage sale, and the children could sell the old toys they no longer played with. They would use the money from the sale of those toys to purchase Christmas gifts for others.

They loved it, and it soon became a tradition. They enjoyed purchasing Christmas gifts with their own money, and I loved keeping their toys to a minimum. — Peggy