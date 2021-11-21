Chronic procrastination often a fear a failure

Dear Annie: I am an 18-year-old girl living very far from you, but I recently read one of your columns and thought you might be able to help me. I am doing really well in my academics and was just accepted by one of the best engineering institutions in our country.

Everyone around me is proud and happy. But something inside is pinching me.

I broke up with my boyfriend last year, whom I loved with the core of my heart. He was my classmate. Eventually, he told me he loved me, too.

However, after four years of this shy love, we finally got into a relationship that created some of the happiest moments of my life. And his life, too.

But a year later, we found ourselves in a complicated situation and decided to separate. Both of us are depressed, and it’s been one year, and we are not able to move on. Neither of us wants to, yet I haven’t talked to him for a long time.

— Ms. Unforgettable

Dear Ms. Unforgettable: It sounds like neither of you can forget each other and both of you would be much happier together.