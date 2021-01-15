Church Notes for Friday, Jan. 15

Pro-Life Mass, Nebraska Walk for Life set for Saturday in Lincoln

LINCOLN —The Nebraska Catholic Conference will host its annual Pro-Life Mass before the Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday.

The Mass will be at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 1420 K St. in Lincoln. Bishop Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln will celebrate and preach at the Mass. Due to the city of Lincoln’s ordinance, attendees will be required to wear a mask and current DHM’s will be followed, including social distancing in the church.

For those who can’t attend the Mass, it will be livestreamed on the NCC Facebook page, and it will be broadcast on the Spirit Catholic Radio Network.

The Walk for Life, hosted by Nebraska Right to Life, begins at 10 at the State Capitol. Sarah Zagorski will be the keynote speaker.

Culture of Life Art and Essay Contests seek entries

The Grand Island Catholic Diocese is sponsoring its annual Culture of Life Art Contest and Essay Contest for youths.