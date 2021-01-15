Church Notes for Friday, Jan. 15

Pro-Life Mass, Nebraska Walk for Life set for Saturday in Lincoln
LINCOLN —The Nebraska Catholic Conference will host its annual Pro-Life Mass before the Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday.
The Mass will be at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 1420 K St. in Lincoln. Bishop Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln will celebrate and preach at the Mass. Due to the city of Lincoln’s ordinance, attendees will be required to wear a mask and current DHM’s will be followed, including social distancing in the church.
For those who can’t attend the Mass, it will be livestreamed on the NCC Facebook page, and it will be broadcast on the Spirit Catholic Radio Network.
The Walk for Life, hosted by Nebraska Right to Life, begins at 10 at the State Capitol. Sarah Zagorski will be the keynote speaker.
Culture of Life Art and Essay Contests seek entries
The Grand Island Catholic Diocese is sponsoring its annual Culture of Life Art Contest and Essay Contest for youths.
The art contest is for kindergarten through sixth grade. The drawing/picture should be on 8½x11 paper and must have a culture of life theme that could be used for the Knights of Columbus’ One Rose, One Life prayer cards in 2022.
The essay contest is for seventh through 11th grade. Entries should be typed and 300 to 400 words in length. The theme is “On Building a Culture of Life in the New Public Square — Social Media.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top entries from each grade. The top entries from both contests will then be submitted to the Nebraska Knights of Columbus statewide contests. For rules and information regarding the contests go to the diocese website: https://www.gidiocese.org/prolife.
The art contest submission deadline is Feb. 17. The essay contest deadline is March 25. Entries should be sent to: Diocese of Grand Island, Attn: Pro-life Office, 2708 Old Fair Rd., Grand Island, NE 68803-5221. If questions, contact Cheryl Jones, Pro-life Assistant, 308-382-6565.
