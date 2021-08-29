Cleaning tips promise to cut costs, save time

Cleaning is the one chore that most of us dread, but we all know it has to be done.

And while none of these cheapskate cleaning methods pretend to make it fun, they do promise to cut costs and save time. Also, most of these tips can be implemented with everyday items you probably already have.

Add lemon. Salt and ice together are great for cleaning the stains from the inside of pots, carafes and thermoses. For really tough jobs, add either lemon juice or a couple of lemon wedges to the ice and salt. Whirl all of that together, being careful to not be so aggressive that you crack any glass that may be involved. The acid in lemon juice helps to break down all that gunk.

Sink cleanser. If you run out of cleanser, don’t panic. It’s only an opportunity to think outside of the can and try other materials such as baking soda. It works like a charm. It will even take care of the ring in the bathtub with amazing results. Use it as you would commercial cleanser by sprinkling a bit on the surface and scrubbing it with a wet sponge or cleaning cloth. Rinse well.