Clearing out clutter can improve your life

Eliminate, concentrate. No matter the way you do it, let this be your mantra: Eliminate and concentrate. Say it over and over. Then say it some more.

Eliminate: I will admit to this being very difficult for me. I have this thing in my head that says someday I’ll need it. It’s worth a lot. It has value. After all, the power grid might go down any second, and these candle stubs could save the day. Just articulating those words makes me laugh and prompts me to do the right thing: eliminate any way I can.

Concentrate: It’s ridiculous how the things we really do need get scattered all over the house in random drawers and cupboards. Getting everything similar into one place is also a shocking experience. Yes, we need that thing; whatever it might be. But do we really need 18 of them?!

Brown bag method. Getting rid of the clutter is a good place to start. Personally, I’m fond of the brown bag method for instant results — something that works wonders, especially when you are at your wit’s end over clutter and chaos.