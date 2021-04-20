Clever and frugal uses for baking soda

Sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda or bicarbonate of soda, is an alkaline compound that, when combined with acid, produces harmless but useful carbon dioxide gas. When used to bake biscuits or cake, the small bubbles of carbon dioxide gas become trapped in batter, causing it to inflate, or rise.

Baking soda is well known for its ability to absorb odors. This is the reason many people place a box of baking soda in refrigerators, freezers and other enclosed spaces to absorb random odors.

Baking soda is also an ideal cleaner because of its granular texture, which helps with scrubbing. Its alkaline pH can dissolve some deposits and buildup. It has many uses.

No. 1: Natural deodorant. If you get an allergic reaction to commercial deodorants or prefer to stay away from aluminum and parabens found in many antiperspirants, you might want to consider making it yourself.

No. 2: Poison ivy, insect bites. Mix up a paste of baking soda and water, and apply it to the site of the bite or irritation. Watch as the pain slowly dissipates until it finally disappears completely. Baking soda is effective at relieving itching and irritation on your skin because it neutralizes toxins that may be sitting on the surface.