Cleverly delicious ways to use up leftovers

If your refrigerator is at all like mine, it harbors an odd assortment of leftovers and “almost gones.”

After all, it’s hard to throw out what appears to be perfectly good food, but what can you do with a little of this and not very much of that? Here are some suggestions that may get your creative juices flowing to come up with your own ideas for what’s lurking in your refrigerator.

Bottled salad dressing. It’s a rare refrigerator that doesn’t have an assortment of almost empty salad dressing bottles. Here’s what you can do with any oil and vinegar based dressings like Caesar, Italian or other vinaigrettes, even the low-fat varieties: Mix all of those small amounts together in one bottle, then label for marinade for beef, pork or chicken.

The oil adds flavor, and the vinegar (or another acid such as lemon juice) tenderizes. You need enough to coat the meat or poultry, then cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before roasting, grilling or baking.