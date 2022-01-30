Clutter doesn’t stand a chance

Perhaps you know about or have heard of the 80/20 Rule, also known as the Pareto Principle. It says that 80% of outcomes result from 20% of inputs. The rule is uncannily predictive. For example, the average person wears 20% of the clothes he or she owns; 80% just take up space in the closet. Here’s another: 20% of employees are responsible for 80% of the results; 20% of students have grades of 80% or higher. It is quite amazing how that works out.

Judge your clutter

Ask yourself these five questions to decide if it is clutter or not:

No. 1: Does it work? So much of the clutter in our homes is made up of broken things we plan to fix and clothes that might someday fit.

No. 2: Do I really need it? Determine the impact of this item disappearing from your life.

No. 3: Do I enjoy it? If this item brings beauty and joy to your life, it is not clutter. Sentimental belongings and things that bring true beauty to our lives should be treated with great care and respect, not packed away in the attic to be forgotten.