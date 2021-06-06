Co-sign a loan? Never, ever

This is a terrible tragedy, and I am so sorry that she has gone through this ordeal.

Now, even though you didn’t ask, I’m going to give you, your daughter and everyone reading this my standard lecture on co-signing for a loan. Do not do it. Never, ever, and I mean under any circumstance.

If anyone (child, parent, brother, sister, cousin, aunt, uncle, employer, employee, friend or foe) cannot secure a loan on his or her own, that means the bank sees this person as too risky. So why on earth would you, a person with limited resources, step up and agree to take on a level of risk that even a big bank would not? You shouldn’t. Never, ever, which I believe I just said, but I need to keep saying it.

Whenever you co-sign on a loan by adding your signature to the promissory note, you are entering into a legal contract promising the lender that if the borrower defaults, you will gladly pay the loan on his or her behalf — no matter how much it is, how high the interest rate, how unreasonable the terms and conditions might be, or how long it takes to pay it in full.