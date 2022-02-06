Coming face to face with the dreaded junk drawer

I’m going to go on a limb and assume that you have a junk drawer. We all have one, and I don’t know about you, but I’m not about to get rid of mine. After all, where else would we put our junk?

Recently, a reader wrote asking how to conquer his junk drawer. “I can’t find anything in there so I keep re-buying all the stuff I bought already!” he said.

Having never thought much about junk drawers, I decided to see what the experts have to say. Emilie Barnes, co-author of “More Hours in My Day,” says the secret to junk drawer organization is proper dividing containers.

But wait! Don’t run out to the mall to buy all kinds of pricey dividing containers. Barnes says you already have what you need: muffin tins, a silverware tray, an ice cube tray, a coffee can, a small box and even (hold on!) egg cartons. I stopped short on the egg cartons. Seemed a little gross to me.

Next I checked with Marla Cilley (aka “The FlyLady” and author of the book “Sink Reflections”). Cilley says you cannot organize clutter. The only way, she says, to get control of any space is to empty it and clean it and then put things back, each thing in its own place.