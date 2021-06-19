Committing to live the frugal lifestyle

I’ll admit I used to think frugality was a distasteful lifestyle forced upon the poor. I believed it was synonymous with never buying new clothes and dumpster diving under the cover of night.

Boy, did I have a lot to learn. And learn I did — and I continue to learn — that it is the path to building wealth with any income.

I’d say the most fun I’ve had learning the fine art of frugality has been in reading “The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy” by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko.

Webster’s dictionary defines “frugal” as behavior characterized by or reflecting economy in the use of resources. The opposite is “wasteful,” a lifestyle marked by lavish spending and hyperconsumption. Wealth has nothing to do with how much you earn. It’s about what you do with it and how much you keep.