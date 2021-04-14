Compliment good behavior, ignore the bad

My only advice is to be careful not to shame the children who are behaving badly, and your suggestion to ignore the rude behavior sounds perfect.

Children need attention, so by giving them attention when they are behaving nicely, you are encouraging that. Bravo!

Dear Annie: I just read a column from “Crushed Spirit,” whose wife cheated and ruined their marriage. I went through nearly this exact same scenario a few years back. I understand his pain and how badly it can affect you. I was especially touched because I, too, was asking those exact same questions when it happened to me.

Please let him know that he is not alone and there are plenty of us out here that this has happened to. If he needs a friendly ear from someone that gets it, please let him know that he is not alone. You never totally recover from something like this, but you can move on from it.

My life has improved dramatically over the last four years, and I look forward to what is still to come. Thanks for giving “Crushed Spirit” some good advice.

— Crushed but Not Broken