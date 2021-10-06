Controlling husband cutting off my friends

Dear Annie: I’m currently in recovery. I have had two years of being clean and sober, after 13 long, miserable years of addiction. I have a full-time job that I love and am advancing, in my own place, and just live a good, “normal” life.

I am quite happy in my current state and have made peace with my past. I’ve realized it was a tough lesson but one that has made me a better person today for having experienced it.

However, during my active addiction, I married someone who was also an addict. We had been friends for several years, and it just seemed to naturally progress to the point where we wanted to have a life together. Two weeks after we got married, both he and I went to jail.

I’ve since done my time and completely changed my life. My husband is still in prison. I have thought seriously about getting divorced, as we were both actively using throughout our entire relationship. He says he has changed and wants to live life without using, but I am terrified that he will get out and start getting high.

I don’t want to live that lifestyle and am not willing to put my recovery in jeopardy. I can’t even truly say I still love him, and he doesn’t even know this new person that I have grown to become. Should I follow through with the divorce? Or see what happens when he gets out?