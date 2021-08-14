‘Cool’ summer tips, tricks and hacks

Whatever summer adventures you have planned — to the beach, pool, campground or even your own backyard — these cool summer tips, tricks, hacks and DIYs will bring a smile to your face and, perhaps, even a sigh of relief.

There’s still plenty of time to get out there and do summer like a champ!

No. 1: Pack a fitted sheet. Take a fitted bed sheet with you to the beach. Do this as soon as you locate your spot. Spread out the sheet, turn up the corners and place something heavy on each one (the cooler, food basket, etc.)

This will keep it spread out and all of your gear — and you — corralled and free of sand without having to make sure you’re lying on a small towel.

No. 2: Barbecue cover. Fold an old vinyl tablecloth in half and sew up the sides to make a cover for your outdoor barbecue grill.

No. 3: Natural mosquito repellent. Here’s a charming way to persuade mosquitoes to stay away from the picnic table: Cut a lemon or lime in half, then press whole cloves into the cut surface of each half. Place the studded citrus around the food.

Mosquitoes hate that spicy fragrance, but you and your guests won’t. This also makes for a pretty addition to the table.