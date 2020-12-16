Cool ways to use your freezer

Once frozen, you can fold the bag over to save space. If you wrap meat with freezer paper, place the package upside down (seam up). This prevents fluids from leaking until the meat is frozen completely.

Do it ahead. When you have time, brown several pounds of ground beef. Spread on a cookie sheet, and freeze. Transfer to airtight freezer containers, one pound per container. On busy days, pull out a container, and add to any recipe that uses browned ground beef.

Burgers. Separate individual hamburger patties with squares of wax paper or parchment and then in a stack in a freezer bag. Now you can remove the exact number of burgers you need, guaranteeing no waste. You can do this with tortillas, too.

Bread. Keep bread fresh several months by freezing. First, wrap tightly in foil. Next, slip the loaf into a plastic zip-close bag. To reheat, take the foil wrapped loaf from the bag and place in a 450-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove the foil, and return the bread to the oven for a few minutes to crisp the crust.

Label. Freezing your cooked meals, chopped herbs or raw meat to preserve it for longer doesn’t mean it’ll stay good forever, so make sure you date it before you freeze it.