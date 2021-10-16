Couples fight turned workplace gossip

Dear Annie: How much is appropriate to share in the workplace when it comes to personal matters?

In general, my husband and I get along fine. Recently, we ended up in some disagreement over not-so-important matters. Words were said that would have been better left unsaid. We were both angry. I was not proud of it. Later, I apologized.

He took our personal pickle and openly discussed it with his staff in the office. Days later, he told me how everyone at work agreed with him.

He is the boss. He says he trusts these people. I do not. The same folks bring all kinds of juicy gossip to the office from their community. That explains to me their level of trustworthiness.

My experience in life is that people who gossip will be happy to share any story with all their so-called best friends. Our problem likely did not stay at work.

I am a private person. I really hate being in the local gossip mill. I would never think of taking a personal conflict and discussing it in the workplace, putting my husband — or any person who is important to me — down like that. Earlier this summer, I had asked him not to take a different family matter and discuss it with his staff, but he did.