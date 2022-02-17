COVID cut me off from my kids

Dear Annie: I’m a mother of three children who mean everything in the world to me. I gave them everything I could and loved them with all my heart.

The pandemic was the start of lots of hard things. My daughter, who is the youngest, moved in with her older brother because of financial difficulties. But he had also been laid off from a pharmacy position he had held for 15 years and was having difficulty finding a new position. He was going to charge her rent to help with his situation.

I had offered to have her come home to live with me and my new husband rent-free. She chose to live with him, I think partially to stay as independent as possible. She was 27. He was 39. They were very close, even though they are 12 years apart.

She wasn’t able to consistently pay him, and he became more frustrated because of his situation.

I was going through my own challenges, as my husband was laid off and was finishing a program for engineering in order to upgrade his skills and get a better job for himself.

My oldest boy in desperation called and asked for help. It took a lot for him to ask me. He never had before.