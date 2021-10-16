Crash course for college freshmen

Credit card debt. Don’t be ridiculous. Credit card debt — a balance owing that you roll over from one month to the next, paying only the minimum required plus interest — has the potential to sink your ship.

Think of it like cancer. At first it’s just a tiny thing that’s not that big of a deal. But then it starts to multiply, and if it’s not dealt with swiftly, it will do horrible things in your life.

Live with cash. Your generation has been somewhat brainwashed to believe that plastic is the only safe way to pay for things. That may be true if you buy things online, but overall it is just not true.

I don’t have the time or space to get into a long dissertation on the subject. Just believe me when I tell you that using cash — currency, greenbacks, dollars, coins — will simplify your life and keep you from overspending.

Eat your food plan. If you or your parents have paid for the school meal plan, you need to know how many meals are covered and then do something remarkable: actually eat those meals.

If you’re eating pizza in your dorm room or driving through Burger King instead, you’re just throwing away money. It might feel cool to spend your money like that now, but you will regret it later.