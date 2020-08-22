Curb the ‘Disease to Please’ before it (literally) kills you

I could never be a medical transcriptionist. It’s not the typing that would deter me.
My problem would be hearing the symptoms and medical conditions. I’d think I have all of them. To say that I am easily influenced is like saying the Titanic sprung a leak.
Knowing this about myself, I wasn’t all that surprised to end up with yet another condition after watching an episode of “Oprah” devoted to the “disease to please.”
I flew through Oprah’s “Do You Have the Disease to Please?” self-diagnosis quiz.
“Do you ever say yes when what you really want to say is no?” Of course I do. Doesn’t everyone?
Or how about this one: “Is it important to you to be liked by nearly everyone in your life?”
I whipped through that quiz in about 10 seconds flat, answering every question yes, yes, yes, yes and ... yes! That’s when I had to admit that this is not likely something imagined. I test positive for the Disease to Please.
I am learning that this disease is insidious as it wends its way through the mind and body. It starts with wanting to be a good person. You want to be liked. You want to be chosen first, never last. You respond to everyone’s requests and just keep doing more and more with promptness and perfection.
In a way, this might seem like more of a conflict than a revelation. After all, aren’t we called to act with generosity, out of hearts of gratitude and service? Isn’t it selfish to always say no?
There is a huge difference between authentic service and using it as an opportunity to manipulate.
Some doctors say the Disease to Please can actually kill us. The emotional buildup of not being able to say no increases our stress hormones, such as adrenaline. That makes our hearts beat faster than normal, our blood pressure rise and our blood vessels narrow. That can lead to a heart attack, a stroke or even cancer.
So, what’s the treatment?
Step 1: Analyze your motivation. Before you say yes to anything, do a quick self-analysis. Why am I doing this? Why am I buying this? What am I expecting in return? If you can answer “nothing in return,” then your motivation is pure. If there’s another answer, it’s probably some form of manipulation.
Step 2: Realize you are in control. Becoming assertive is the way to arrest this disease. It takes courage to say no, to be honest and to set limits. Decide how much you will spend or how much time you can devote to the event or project. Then stick to it.
Step 3: Buy time. Experts say that time is the best antidote for the Disease to Please, whether it’s five minutes or five months. Never answer on the spot. Nothing is so urgent that you cannot take time to think about it.
Acting to please can be noble and gratifying as long as the decision to do so is for the joy it brings, not for what you expect to get in return.
Readers ask
Dear Mary: We just installed vinyl plank flooring in our home. Instructions say to only place non-rubber-backed rugs and mats on it. Is there an anti-fatigue non-rubber rug out there that you recommend?
— Karen
Dear Karen: This past weekend, I was looking at a new line of luxury vinyl plank flooring by Armstrong Flooring. Not only is it gorgeous and practical; it’s amazingly affordable. Vinyl flooring has come a long way. But the problem remains that petroleum-based products like rubber can permanently stain vinyl over time. On light vinyl colors that stain will appear an ugly shade of yellow. On darker vinyl, the stain may create a dark, shadowy appearance over time.
The Guardian Air Step Vinyl Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat may be a good option for you. These mats come in a variety of sizes and two color choices.
Another option is to place rugs that have no rubber backing over thick felt rug pads. As long as the pads are heavy and slightly smaller than the rugs themselves, they should stay in place, and provide a luxurious cushion for your feet and protection for your floor.
Dear Mary: My dad passed away and left me a storage tub filled with collectable stamps he purchased from the post office over the years. How can I learn the value of this collection so that I can liquidate it?
— Lorna
Dear Lorna: The American Stamp Dealers Association has invaluable information on how to get your collection appraised, including an article titled “Things You Need to Find Out ... Before Selling a Stamp Collection.”
More than likely, if this collection is found to have value, it will be valuable to another collector. In that case, expect to get wholesale prices for the items, which could be less than their face value. The wholesale market value will be determined by scarcity and how well the stamps have been protected and preserved.
Check out the ASDA website. The information will help you determine what you have ahead of finding a member dealer in your area. Speaking directly with someone who is qualified and trustworthy is the best way to discover the market value of this collection. Perhaps this way you will also find a willing buyer.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.