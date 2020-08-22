Curb the ‘Disease to Please’ before it (literally) kills you

In a way, this might seem like more of a conflict than a revelation. After all, aren’t we called to act with generosity, out of hearts of gratitude and service? Isn’t it selfish to always say no?

There is a huge difference between authentic service and using it as an opportunity to manipulate.

Some doctors say the Disease to Please can actually kill us. The emotional buildup of not being able to say no increases our stress hormones, such as adrenaline. That makes our hearts beat faster than normal, our blood pressure rise and our blood vessels narrow. That can lead to a heart attack, a stroke or even cancer.

So, what’s the treatment?

Step 1: Analyze your motivation. Before you say yes to anything, do a quick self-analysis. Why am I doing this? Why am I buying this? What am I expecting in return? If you can answer “nothing in return,” then your motivation is pure. If there’s another answer, it’s probably some form of manipulation.

Step 2: Realize you are in control. Becoming assertive is the way to arrest this disease. It takes courage to say no, to be honest and to set limits. Decide how much you will spend or how much time you can devote to the event or project. Then stick to it.