Cut the cost to heat your home this winter

By now, it’s no secret that home heating costs in the U.S. are expected to skyrocket this winter.

While there’s nothing we as individuals can do to reverse what’s going on in the global economy, there are measures we can take to see that our homes are reasonably warm and cozy while also keeping a lid on how much it is going to cost to cover heating costs.

It’s not too late for a few DIY projects to make sure expensive warmed air will not get sucked out into the cold outdoors!

Install a programmable thermostat. I’ve suggested this to you before, but now I am pleading with you to get a simple programmable thermostat. Budget models start at around $25 and are easy to install yourself following the enclosed instructions. If you are unsure, go to a home center like Lowe’s or Home Depot. Arrive knowing exactly what type of heating system you have that is operated with a thermostat. Ask questions. Then follow the instructions you receive there and the ones included with the product to program it for the entire week — up to four settings a day — to meet your comfort needs.