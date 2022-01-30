Daughter in distress, but more money isn’t the answer

Dear Annie: I am heartbroken about our 33-year-old daughter. She has never been a responsible person. We paid for her to go to college. We bought her a car. She totaled the car and had no qualms about asking us to replace it.

Her college years were spent using drugs and having many different sex partners. Miraculously, she graduated with a good GPA.

She has never kept a job for more than three months. We paid her rent for a while. Then she wanted to move back home. Rather than move her into our house, we renovated a cabin that is on our property.

She went from job to job. Eventually, she managed to get on disability. She still frequently asked for financial help.

She eventually was able to get low-cost housing in a city 50 miles away. She also got her “dream job,” but she quit after three months.

Over the past year, I have had multiple surgeries and am in constant pain. I still work online. She has not called to check on my health. She will not answer my calls. She will not answer my texts. She does communicate with her brother. She promised to join us for Thanksgiving but did not show up and has not talked to us since.