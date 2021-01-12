Daughter’s wedding invitation snubs sister’s husband

Now Elle is not talking to me or Marta and blocked my number and my messages online.

Am I wrong here? I do understand they haven’t wanted the wedding from the beginning. But now that they’re having one, I think it would be wrong to exclude her brother-in-law.

Family is family, whether you talk every day or not.

— Wedding Woes

Dear Wedding Woes: You’re not wrong, but you can’t force them to do what’s right. Though it does strike me as odd to exclude a brother-in-law, this isn’t my wedding — and it’s not yours, either. If Elle and her fiancé don’t want to invite Brian, that’s their mistake to make.

Were I to squint hard to try to see a halfway decent rationale for their actions, I suppose I might focus on the fact that they didn’t want a ceremony or reception to begin with. They may not see this as a big deal or understand how hurtful such a snub can be.