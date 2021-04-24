Daughter upset by dating dad

Dear Annie: I am 70 years old and have just relocated to the U.S. from overseas, after an unexpected divorce.

It was my daughter’s suggestion for me to move here. I’ve bought a house and am 5 miles from my daughter’s house. This is the first time in years that I have lived close to her and my two grandchildren. It’s been a huge change for me, and I am still getting used to things here.

My daughter is still married, but she and her husband haven’t lived together for seven years. She is currently furloughed from her job.

While I want to be here and be involved in their lives. I also want a life of my own as I cannot be with them all the time.

Using a dating website, I met a woman. I wasn’t sure whether to tell my daughter, but my daughter told me how she’d met a man on a dating site and they were planning to meet soon — so I figured I’d open up and tell her about my new friend. It seemed like she approved or at least didn’t disapprove.

Then it came to my eldest grandson’s birthday.

I forgot his card and present, so I asked my new lady friend to bring them to my daughter’s house for me. I got it from her when she arrived outside and gave her a quick kiss goodbye.