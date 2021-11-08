Daughter went off to college; parent has a hard time letting go

Dear Letting Go: It’s hard for any parent to step aside and watch as their child makes decisions — and mistakes — that they wouldn’t necessarily make themselves.

But as you said, your daughter is a young adult now, and she’s responsible for making her own choices.

It sounds like you two have a solid relationship with regular and open communication. Remind your daughter to keep safety in mind as she meets new people and explores her new home at school. Let her know that you are always there to talk or listen if she needs the support.

Social media and bank transactions may not reflect the whole picture either. Trust that the awesome human being you’ve raised has a good head on her shoulders and will learn her own lessons at her own pace.

Dear Annie: I’ve dated this woman for over five months.

Last year, she cheated on me with her ex. She broke it off with me and went back to him. They had problems, and we recently started talking again. She wants it to be casual and see what happens. We have sex and everything, and I’m starting to have feelings for her again.